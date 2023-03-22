CLOSE

Rush Hour 4 is currently in development. We know that thanks to Jackie Chan spilling the beans at the Red Sea International Film Festival last December. Now, we know if Chan’s co-star, Chris Tucker, is excited about the fourth film in the franchise.

While making his rounds for Ben Affleck’s Air, Chris Tucker, who also stars in the film about how Nike courted and eventually landed Michael Jordan, spoke with Audacy’s V-103 and mentioned Rush Hour 4 as one of his upcoming projects.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level,” Tucker said. “That’s what I like… I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… ‘Rush Hour 4’ that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it.”

Who Will Be The Director?

Rush Hour 4 has been one of the worst-kept secrets ever. Whether you wanted a fourth film or not, it has been in the works since 2018, when Tucker said it was on the way. “It’s happening. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready, and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it,” Tucker said at the time.

With Chan and Tucker returning, the big question is who will sit in the director’s chair. Brett Rattner was the director of the first three films, but since then has been exposed to be a creep, so it wouldn’t be a good look for him to return, and Warner Bros. no longer works with him.

Rush Hour is distributed by New Line, which Warner Bros. owns.

—

Photo: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty

The post Chris Tucker Is ‘Definitely’ Down For ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Says He “Loves Working With Jackie Chan” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chris Tucker Is ‘Definitely’ Down For ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Says He “Loves Working With Jackie Chan” was originally published on hiphopwired.com