Shooting In Denver After Nuggets Win Leaves At Least 10 Wounded, All Expected To Survive

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets franchise won its first NBA title. But a few hours after the game, celebrations in Denver were interrupted by a mass shooting that left at least 10 people wounded.

According to ESPN, the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in an area where Nuggets fans were out celebrating the team’s victory over the Miami Heat. Police reported that approximately 20 rounds were fired at the scene, which is roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the game took place. All of the people wounded in the shooting are expected to survive, officials reported. Those survivors reportedly include one of the two suspected shooters as well as five or six people police believe to be bystanders who had nothing to do with the altercation at all. ESPN noted that the police believe the shooting began over a drug deal gone wrong, but the official word appears to be that what started the shooting is still under investigation.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

The suspects, including the wounded one, were taken into custody by the Denver Police Department while eight others were “hospitalized at Denver Health Medical Center—one in critical condition, one in fair and six in good condition, spokesperson Heather Burke said,” ESPN reported. As for the remaining two wounded people, Burke said questions about their condition should be directed to the police.

The downtown area of Denver is set to host a parade in celebration of the Nuggets’ win on Thursday. Attendees can probably expect to see heightened security and police presence due to the shooting, which, according to Schepman, received a “quick” response from law enforcement because the department already “had a lot of officers in that immediate area” at the time the shots were fired.

Stay safe out there, folks!

