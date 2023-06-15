Big Lex 911 Call From Joseline Hernandez Scuffle Surfaces

CLOSE

Big Lex was recently in the news after a brawl erupted backstage during a Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight over the weekend, which also turned ugly after John Gotti III was disqualified for holding. A 911 call from Big Lex just surfaced in where the rapper and social media star shared that she was beaten by Hernandez.

TMZ obtained the audio of the 911 call from Big Lex, who didn’t sound too out of sorts on the call. The call was your standard issue 911 emergency call and Lex told the dispatcher that while she didn’t suffer any injuries, she did want police on the scene to file a report.

Cellphone footage from the night showed Hernandez viciously attacking Big Lex and anyone else in the vicinity and had to be pulled away with force as she continued fighting. Details on how the fight started still remain murky as some online suggested someone threw a drink at Hernandez.

Further, Lex and Hernandez were not unfamiliar with one another as the latter appeared on Hernandez’s reality series, Joseline’s Cabernet.

Hernandez was booked on battery and trespassing charges.

TMZ also reported that Gotti, the grandson of the famed mobster he’s named after, will be suspended from boxing for six months.

