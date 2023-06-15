Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Ties The Knot

CLOSE

Only months after Eminem’s baby girl Hailie Jade announced her engagement, his other daughter Alaina Scott went and tied the knot herself.

CNN is reporting that Eminem’s other and less profiled daughter got married to her longtime love, Matt Moeller (M&M) on June 9 and took to Instagram to share pictures of her special day. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” she captioned the post. Scott shared pictures of her ceremony in which Hailie Jade was of course a bridesmaid.

Scrolling through the pictures everyone will notice that someone is missing from the event.

CNN reports:

Eminem (born Marshall Bruce Mathers III) was not in the wedding photos that were posted to social media. He adopted Scott when she was a child and her late biological mom, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Whether or not he was there we may not know, but he is the father of the bride so we imagine he paid for everything. You’d think someone who paid for such a lavish event would at least go to get himself a plate. Just sayin’.

Check out more posts from Alaina Marie’s wedding below, and congratulate the newlyweds on their timeline if you get a chance.

