NLE Choppa ft. Rick Ross “Cold Game,” City Girls “I Need A Thug” & More | Daily Visuals 6.15.23

High off the success of his recent automobile show on his personal estate, Rick Ross is feeling amped up and ready to get back on his rap grizzly to remind everyone he’s still got the bars to pay for luxury cars.

Lending his talents to NLE Choppa for his visuals to “Cold Game,” Rick Ross and Choppa post up outside of a fancy mansion where they lay back on some Maybach’s before joining some bikini-clad women next to the pool. They living it up, b.

Further to the South, City Girls look to be having a helluva time in Miami, and in their clip to “I Need A Thug,” Yung Miami and JT head to a luxury resort where their every whim and need is met with eager and more than willing hands. Not gonna find a thug there, but aight.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Amaarae and more.

NLE CHOPPA FT. RICK ROSS – “COLD GAME”

CITY GIRLS – “I NEED A THUG”

KODAK BLACK – “CRAZY LATELY”

AMAARAE – “WASTED EYES”

BIG HOMIIE G – “I’M THE MAN”

AKEEM ALI – “MAKE ME BELIEVE”

DDG – “I’M GEEKIN”

NO SAVAGE FT. YOUNG JOSE – “MOBB BABY”

