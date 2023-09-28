Aftermath Producer FredWreck Calls Kanye West A “B*tch”

CLOSE

FredWreck, a longtime producer with Dr. Dre‘s Aftermath Entertainment camp, had some choice words for Kanye West after the leak of the Jesus Is King 2 album. According to FredWreck, he believes Ye leaked the project himself, prompting the producer to label the Chicago star a “b*tch.”

As we shared on Wednesday (September 28), the planned sequel to West’s Jesus Is King release from 2019 was leaked online and has been dissected by outlets and observers alike. The project features producing and mixing work from Dr. Dre and has reworked songs from the previous release in the series along with other tracks that made their way to other artists.

FredWreck, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fired a missive towards West and accusing him of leaking the album.

“Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking b*tch!,” FredWreck tweeted on Tuesday (September 26).

It isn’t known if West had anything with the project being released online as leaks of this sort happen all the time. The timing of the leaks is curious, considering the visual album, DONDA: With Child, was recently leaked as well.

As of now, neither Kanye West nor Dr. Dre offered any public statements regarding the leak of Jesus Is King 2. As we noted in our piece, finding the project online shouldn’t prove difficult for those who know how to employ a search engine.

