CLOSE

Killer Mike is making sure his good name stays clean. The Atlanta rapper has denied doing any business with Cesar Pina after an old clip went viral.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Georgia native is making sure his name is not connected to Cesar Pina in any way. Earlier this week a video of the trapper turned rapper with the real estate entrepreneur from years back. The two are seen standing in front of a housing complex in Atlanta. “I haven’t hijacked or kidnapped DJ Envy — don’t worry, he’ll be back,” the MC quipped. “But I’m with my man Cesar right now. I said, ‘Cesar, you got to show me the gold mines that surround me.’

As expected Cesar chimes in and gets his huckster on. “We got a 28-unit building. Looks like a home run to me. 28 two-bedrooms, town house-style. We see opportunity out here. That’s all we see” he said. Killer Mike added “And we not going to pay a lot of money for it,” with Pina responding “Oh no, that’s key. Under market value.” The Trigger Warning host would go on to say “I’m about to go ride around and look at some more sh*t”.

In the wake of Cesar Pina getting hit with federal charges for allegedly running a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme the clip resurfaced prompting Mike to clear things up. “A mutual friend told me I should meet him so I did,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We did no business, I never endorsed him and if u watch the video I just looked at some sh*t he showed me and got outta there.”

You can see the original clip with Killer Mike and Cesar below.

Killer Mike Denies Doing Any Business With DJ Envy Buddy Cesar Pina After Old Clip Goes Viral was originally published on hiphopwired.com