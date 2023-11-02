Judge To Begin Seating Jury For Young Thug YSL RICO Trial This Week

CLOSE

The moment of truth for Young Thug and his YSL associates is drawing near. A judge will commence seating the jury for the YSL RICO trial this week.

11Alive has exclusively confirmed that a County Clark magistrate will begin assigning jury seats Wednesday, (Nov. 1.) Even though this process was originally scheduled for later this month, Judge Ural Glanville has moved it up in alignment with the Georgia Speedy Trial law. According to Reuters, the legislation says, “Criminal defendants in Georgia can request that their trial begin in the weeks after they are indicted, as long as jurors are available to hear the case.”

It is no surprise that the “Lifestyle” rapper is eagerly awaiting the chance to defend his name. The jury selection process has been time consuming to say the least. It originally started in January and took the majority of this year to finalize. All the while Young Thug has remained behind bars as he awaits trial; he was originally arrested in May 2022.

He has been denied bond several times with his last attempt being in June. His legal team claims the time behind bars has had a glaring effect on his health. “This lifestyle has caused physically harm to Mr. Williams,” his lawyer stated during a hearing in June, according to 11Alive.

Georgia prosecutors allege that YSL is a gang with Young Thug serving as its leader. Young Thug has plead not guilty to the charges.

