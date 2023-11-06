Akon Threatens To Sue Suge Knight Over Allegations He Sexually Assaulted Teens

CLOSE

Akon is threatening to sue Suge Knight over wild allegations that he committed sexual violence against underage girls while in the studio.

TMZ reported that during the first episode of Knight’s new Collect Call podcast, which he launched from behind bars last month, he accused Akon and producer Detail of raping two teenage girls, which Akon vehemently denies.

Way back in 2009, Knight caught a beatdown by Akon’s business manager, Robert Carnes, Jr., who was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault. In 2020, Akon said the confrontation began over a business dispute between himself, Suge and Detail, but he told TMZ he hasn’t had any recent contact with the former Death Row CEO who is currently serving 28 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

From TMZ:

Akon tells TMZ Hip Hop … the claims are false, and he’s not standing for the slander. He says, “I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me.” “I’ve never called, received, or had any contact with Suge Knight since he has been incarcerated. My voice you heard on his podcast was as a soundbite previously recorded from an interview I did with DJ Vlad 3 years ago regarding Suge Knight in 2009.” He continues, “I’ve never been a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast. I always believe in building positivity into the world and my actions and legacy have spoken to that.” “It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue.” Knight recently declared that he will never testify against Duane “Keefe D” Davis has been arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, or anyone else involved in the case. Apparently, he’s far less tight-lipped when it comes to using his platform to air out alleged offenses about other artists and celebs. As for Akon, the “Locked Up,” singer also addressed the allegations on X last week tweeting, “The world knows a lie when they hear it. It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him.”

