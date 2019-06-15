As promised, Drake dropped off two new tracks to celebrate the big win for the Toronto Raptors, who vanquished the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past Thursday. The “Best In The World Pack” that Drizzy refers to it as features one song that finds the Canadian superstar going at an old foe and realigning with a former collaborator.
The tracks “Omertà” and “Money In The Grave” which features Rick Ross, find Drizzy in rapper mode and talking extremely greasy on top of it. On “Omertà,” products by Deats E.Y. and OZ, has a few lines obviously directed at Pusha T, reigniting the feud in a quick couple of bars.
“Last year, n*ggas really feel like they rode on me/Last year, n*ggas got hot ’cause they told on me,” Drake raps, referencing Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon” diss track.
On “Money In The Grave,” producer Cyndey “Lil CC” Christie, Asoteric, and Ljay Currie provide Drizzy and Rozay some heat to trade eloquent rich living bars over.
Twitter has been going wild over the drop since its release and we’ve got the reactions below.
—
Photo: Getty
Drake Drops 2-Song “Best In The World Pack,” Twitter Dissects Both Tracks was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
This is Lil CC Drake is giving a shout out to. She is the the producer of ‘Money in the Grave’ by Drake pic.twitter.com/vKG14fgKES— 𝓀ℯ𝓃𝓏 (@Bokenza1) June 15, 2019
2.
When Drake said “To me, Benihana is pigeon food” but you’ve been saving up to take your girl there pic.twitter.com/QfNULD9ReW— Antonio Shenault (@TonyShenault34) June 15, 2019
3.
Woke up and Heard these Drake records and at this point I just wana meet him 🤦🏽♂️— (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) June 15, 2019
4.
drake with the smoothe the hustla & trigger tha gambla flow on #omertà. i like that.— brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) June 15, 2019
5.
6.
Drake and rick ross walking out the studio after making Money in the grave https://t.co/Lt0E8Kfati— Wall Of Comedy (@TheWallOfComedy) June 15, 2019
7.
Drake truly is the greatest of this generation man..— 💯 Cash (@CashNasty) June 15, 2019
8.
Drake always naming a mf in his songs we don’t know but we gon respect whoever tf Lil CC is 😂 #MoneyInTheGrave— Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) June 15, 2019
9.
10.
Drake x Rozay don’t miss together:— NaF™️ (@3dotDrizzy) June 15, 2019
Lord Knows
Free Spirit
Aston Martin Music
Made Men
Stay Schemin
Diced Pineapples...
Money in the Grave