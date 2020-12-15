GS9 Salute: Rowdy Rebel Freed From Prison, Twitter Celebrates The News

The GS9 crew was well on their way to stardom on the heels of Bobby Shmurda ‘s “Hot N*gga” smash single, but the momentum was derailed due to legal issues. Rowdy Rebel , one of the standout members of the clique, is now free from prison after a short stretch and Hip-Hop Twitter celebrates the news.

Rowdy Rebel, real name Chad Marshall, was arrested in New York in 2014 on a bevy of charges which included conspiracy, attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. Shmurda and 13 other co-defendants connected to the GS9 crew were also arrested on drug and gun charges. Initially, Rebel pleaded not guilty but took a plea deal that lowered his potential time behind bars.

With time served and after a positive parole board hearing in August of this year, Rebel was released earlier today (Dec. 15) much to the fanfare of many. Of the sprawling GS9 crew, only Shmurda and Rebel became major-label signees after inking deals with Epic Records.

The 29-year-old Rebel looks poised to continue making music, this after dropping a single over the summer featuring the late Pop Smoke titled “Make It Rain.”

On Twitter, fans and observers alike are reacting to the news that Rowdy Rebel is home. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

