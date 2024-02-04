Close
Jay-Z Hosted Pre-Grammy Party At West Hollywood Club

Published on February 4, 2024
Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It’s not a Grammy weekend if Jay-Z doesn’t hold a party and a-listers scramble to get invites and attend. Hova hosted a soiree at a West Hollywood club in lieu of his annual Roc Nation Brunch not going down this year.
The party was held at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Friday night (Feb. 2). In attendance were notables that included Lil Uzi Vert, Karreuche Tran, Odell Beckham, Jr., Migos rapper Quavo, Kanye West’s ex-wife, and more. Over at TMZ, the flames are being fanned that Beckham and Kim Kardashian may be an item. Per TMZ:

Of course, this only fueled rumors that Kim and Odell might be more than just friends. You may recall, Kim sparked chatter among people that she was dating Odell when she showed up at his 31st birthday party last year. For now, though, it’s all just speculation.

Yeah, that’s great. Anyway, peep photos of the guests in attendance in the gallery.  

Jay-Z Hosted Pre-Grammy Party At West Hollywood Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

