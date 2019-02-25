Sony’s Latest Flagship Smartphone The Xperia 1 Boasts Impressive New Features

Due to “leaks” Sony went into the Mobile World Congress lacking the wow factor it would have had by revealing its new lineup of Xperia smartphones. That didn’t stop the tech giant from still showing off its new flagship model that boasts some impressive features.

Despite having its hand completely shown, Sony still had some tricks up its sleeve when it came to unveiling the Xperia 1. The company’s latest smartphone will utilize strengths from its cinema, mirrorless cameras, and gaming divisions to put its latest device in the same ballpark as Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Apple’s iPhone XS Max.

The Xperia 1 is a tall coming in 6.5 inches with a 21:9 aspect ratio sporting a 4K OLED HDR display (3,840 x 1,664) making it the world’s first phone to do so. Ditching LCD and opting to go with OLED screen makes the Xperia 1 ideal for watching movies and creating them. The phone also boasts a triple-lens camera system with three different focal lengths 16mm for wide shots, 26mm for standard shots and 52mm telephoto leans. It also uses eye autofocus tracking, a favorite feature from Sony’s groundbreaking mirrorless A7 III mirrorless camera which is another first for a Sony smartphone.

Video recording has also been improved on the Xperia 1 thanks to Sony collaborating with CineAlta its professional digital cinema camera division. You will now be able to shoot 4K HDR video at 24 fps in 21:9 widescreen cinematic format. To reduce dreaded camera shake, Sony created a hybrid stabilization system that puts to use its optical SteadyShot tech.

Source: Sony / Sony Mobile Source: Sony / Sony Mobile Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage plus a 3,300 mAh battery encapsulated int he phones water-resistant body. Other notable features include a “game enhancer” mode that blocks out notifications and other distractions while you’re getting your mobile gaming on and Dolby Atmos sound to entirely immerse yourself in the game you are playing. Don’t be that person to be blasting music from your phone with no headphones though, the phone won’t protect you from a fade. Sony has not revealed how much the phone will cost, but we do expect it to be costly when it arrives stateside late Spring 2019. For more photos of the Xperia 1 in its four sleek colors hit the gallery below. — Photo: Sony / Sony Mobile

Sony’s Latest Flagship Smartphone The Xperia 1 Boasts Impressive New Features was originally published on hiphopwired.com