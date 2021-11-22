CLOSE
HomeNews

Sunken Place Rapper Kodak Black Kodak Says He Wants to “Bring Trump Back”

Rolling Loud New York 2021

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty


Kodak Black owes his freedom to Donald Trump since the ex-President issued him a pardon just before he left the White House. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Florida rapper is caping for the Orange Overlord despite the whole White Supremacy thing he still adheres to, allegedly.

Over the weekend (Nov. 20), Kodak let loose a simple tweet: “Bring Trump Back.”

If you’ve been paying attention, this is on brand.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak told TMZ earlier this year while putting his MAGA hat on display, literally. “…We Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine.”

We’re just here for the ratio. Also, the Sunken Place is real.

Sunken Place Rapper Kodak Black Kodak Says He Wants to “Bring Trump Back”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. Oh.

3. LMAO.

Related Galleries
Eric Bledsoe Trending After TikTok User Unearths Hilarious Sada Baby Line
Cardi B Understood The Assignment As Host of The AMAs, New Edition’s Return Had Twitter Buzzing
Malice In The Pizza Palace?: LeBron James & Isaiah Stewart Nearly Come To Blows, #NBA Twitter Reacts
Struggle Rapper Kid Rock Makes Anti-Woke Song, Twitter Slanders MAGA Goofball
Young M.A Allegedly Appeared Ready To Risk It All For Halle Berry, Twitter Peeped The Energy
Close