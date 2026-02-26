Black Joy Blazers : Architects Of Movement

If you enjoyed both the Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Shows, you should know that a Black woman did that. 

Charm La’Donna, who is from Compton, choreographed the last two Super Bowls, fusing “precision, attitude, and culture storytelling.”

In this episode of Black Joy Blazers, we pay tribute to Charm La’Donna and those who came before her. Black dancers like Camille A. Brown,  Carmen de Lavallade, Abdel Salaam, and Katherine Dunham paved the way by using their artistry to express Black love and tell Black stories.

This Black History Month, Black Joy Blazers celebrates the Architects of Movement.

