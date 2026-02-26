This episode of Black Joy Blazers highlights the Architects of Pleasure, women who reclaim wholeness and live on their own terms.
·        Leazar “Baby” Scruggs, International Burlesque dancer·        Audre Lorde, Liberation Pioneer & Visionary·        Adrienne Maree Brown, Scholar, Writer, and Activist·        Switchtress Shay Au Lait, Burlesque dancer·        Erika Hart, Body Justice and Activist
More from The Urban Daily
2:46

Black Joy Blazers: Architects of Pleasure

15hr

Comment
3:00

Black Joy Blazers: Architects of Truth

15hr

Comment

DOJ Faces New Accusations Of Scrubbing Trump's Name From Epstein Files

16hr

Comment

OkayPlayer’s ‘The Almanac Of Rap’ Podcast Returns For A New Season

17hr

Comment

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

20hr

Comment
2:50

Black Joy Blazers : Architects Of Movement

22hr

Comment

The Urban Daily

Quick Links

Legal

Close